Yandex metrika counter

Iran Appoints Ayatollah Arafi as Interim Supreme Leader

  • Middle East
  • Share
Iran Appoints Ayatollah Arafi as Interim Supreme Leader
Photo:Ayatollah Alireza Arafi

Iranian state media has confirmed that Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed as the interim Supreme Leader following the death of Ali Khamenei.

He will serve alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the head of the judiciary as part of the temporary governing body, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The interim council is tasked with overseeing leadership responsibilities during the transitional period.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      