Iran Appoints Ayatollah Arafi as Interim Supreme Leader
Photo:Ayatollah Alireza Arafi
Iranian state media has confirmed that Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed as the interim Supreme Leader following the death of Ali Khamenei.
He will serve alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the head of the judiciary as part of the temporary governing body, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
The interim council is tasked with overseeing leadership responsibilities during the transitional period.
By Faig Mahmudov