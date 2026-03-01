Iran denies reports of former president’s death - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to information obtained from close relatives of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, reports of his death are false, News. Az reports, citing Iranian media.

It is noted that the news of the former president’s death was removed from some local media portals, while other outlets, providing additional information, stated that the report is not true.

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was reportedly killed by Israeli airstrikes, News. Az reports, citing ILNA.

According to Iranian reports, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was killed along with his bodyguards in strikes.

"As a result of the attacks on Tehran’s Narmak district and the residence of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the Expediency Council member was killed along with his bodyguards," reads the report.

