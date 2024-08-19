Iran executes eight more prisoners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Early Monday morning, the Iranian government executed at least eight more prisoners, according to human rights groups, bringing the total number of executions in 2024 to several hundred.

Five individuals were executed in Yazd Prison. These included three Baluch citizens and two Afghan nationals, all condemned on charges related to drugs or murder, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights organization confirmed that three more people were executed in Adelabad Prison in Shiraz too.Amnesty International says 853 people were executed in Iran in 2023, marking the highest number of executions in the country in the last eight years. This figure represents a 48% increase from 2022 and a 172% spike from 2021.Iran's Islamic government executed 345 people this year, until August 9. The only time when there were fewer execution was during election periods in March and June.

News.Az