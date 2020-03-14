Iran expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in fight with coronavirus

Iran has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in a fight with coronavirus, spokesman of Iranian MFA Abbas Mousavi wrote on Twitter, APA reports.

He said that Iranian people and the state will never forget its friends of hard times.

A. Mousavi said that Iran has received assistance from Azerbaijan, China, Turkey, UAE, Germany, and Britain as well as Qatar and Russia with the effort of embassies in other countries.

News.Az

