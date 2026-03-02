Iran says strikes not directed at neighboring countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mujtaba Demirchilu, said on Monday that Iran’s military strikes in the region are a response to aggression and are not directed at friendly or neighboring countries.

Speaking at a press conference at the Iranian embassy in Baku, Demirchilu emphasized that Iran acted under its legitimate right to self-defense from the very first hours of military aggression. “The strikes targeted enemy military bases in the region and were solely a response to acts against Iran,” he said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ambassador added that Iran is ready to take legal measures through international organizations and mechanisms. Tehran has already called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, sent official letters to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council chair, demanding steps to condemn and halt military aggression.

Demirchilu also noted that attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities constitute violations of international law. Iran has formally protested to the International Atomic Energy Agency and requested a Board of Governors meeting.

“Work is ongoing with the international community and organizations to stop the aggression and prevent further escalation,” Demirchilu concluded.

