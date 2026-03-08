Iranian F-14 fighters were destroyed during strikes on Isfahan

The Israel Defense Forces say several Iranian F-14 fighter jets were destroyed in airstrikes at Isfahan Airport yesterday, News.Az reports, citing Jerusalem Post.

The U.S.-made aircraft had originally been delivered to Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Additionally, detection and defense systems that posed a risk to the Israeli Air Force’s aircraft were also hit.

The military says the destruction of the F-14s along with the strikes on Friday that destroyed 16 aircraft used by the IRGC Quds Force at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport, are part of efforts to strengthen Israel’s control of the skies over Iran.

