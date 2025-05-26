ISESCO Department Director: Some states ignore International Court of Justice rulings

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Some states ignore the rulings of the International Court of Justice because these rulings oppose the burning of the Muslim holy book," Mohamed Hedi, Director of the Legal Affairs and International Standards Department of ISESCO, said during the panel titled "Anti-Muslim Hate Policies: Legal Frameworks and Advocacy Strategies" at the International Conference themed “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas,” News.Az reports.

Mohamed Hedi expressed regret that 44 countries have refused to participate in the adoption of decisions related to religious freedom worldwide: "The main purpose of the series of resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly is to promote respect for freedom of religion. Unfortunately, 44 countries have refused to participate in the adoption of decisions related to religious freedom around the world. All the adopted resolutions are based on specific initiatives.

As for the International Court of Justice, its mission focuses on issues related to mass atrocities. One of the most striking examples of this is the case filed many years ago regarding the massacres in Myanmar. In 2020, the court rejected Myanmar's initial objections and continued to hear the case — particularly concerning the Rohingya Muslims.

Turning religious hatred into state policy has become a recurring pattern. Some states ignore the decisions of the International Court of Justice because those decisions oppose the burning of the Muslim holy book. In Europe, the implementation mechanisms of these rulings face significant challenges. In many countries, enforcement of such rulings is hindered.

Resolution No. 1743, adopted in the fight against Islamophobia, reflects the necessity of responding to fear of Islam. This is a highly important issue."

News.Az