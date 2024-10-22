Israel intercepts ‘suspicious aerial targets’

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the Upper Galilee area shortly after midnight on Tuesday, drone infiltration alerts were triggered, prompting the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to intercept a “suspicious aerial target” approaching Israel from Lebanon.

The military activated sirens during the incident to mitigate concerns about falling shrapnel from the interceptor missile, News.Az reports.Additionally, another aerial target was launched from Lebanon towards the northern Golan region. The Israeli Air Force tracked this second target until it landed in an open area within Israel, causing no injuries.

News.Az