Israeli army says struck Hamas militants in Gaza hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it conducted a targeted airstrike at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, early in the morning, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement released by the IDF, the hospital compound "was being used by terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops." The IDF said that Ismail Barhoum, the successor to Hamas' Gaza leadership and also head of its financial and institutional operations, had operated from within the facility. Barhoum was reportedly killed in a prior strike in March.

It added that "senior Hamas officials continue to use the hospital for terrorist activity, through cynical and brutal use of the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings."

The statement said the IDF has taken measures to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that journalist Hassan Eslieh, who was receiving treatment at the hospital, was killed in the Israeli attack, and several patients sustained various injuries as a result of the bombing.

News.Az