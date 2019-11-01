Israeli embassy in Baku resumes operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Israel in Baku has resumed its operation after a two-day strike, the Embassy told AZERTAC.

“The Embassy of Israel in Baku, as well as other Israeli missions around the world, are back to work as usual. Negotiations between MFA employees and the Israeli Ministry of Finance will continue,” the embassy said.

“Due to the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Finance to breach understandings that were agreed upon and signed by the Director General of the Ministry of Finance on July 21, 2019, and to apply a one-sided procedure that alters a protocol that has been in place for several decades, we are forced to close the Embassy,” an earlier statement posted on various mission websites said.

“No consular services will be provided and no one will be allowed to enter the Consulate/Embassy," the statement added.

