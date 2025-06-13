Israeli forces deploy new division to Jordan Valley

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that its newly formed 96th Division, also known as the Eastern or Gilad Division, is preparing to assume responsibility for the Jordan Valley region.

Following a new assessment of the situation and efforts to strengthen defenses on the Jordan border, the IDF says the new division, led by Brig. Gen. Oren Simcha, is readying to take control of the area currently handled by the Jordan Valley Regional Brigade.

The Jordan Valley Regional Brigade will operate under the division, along with a reservist infantry brigade that has received emergency call-up orders.

The division eventually is set to operate from the Israel-Jordan-Syria tri-border area in the north down to the Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

