Israeli military shoots down drone fired from Yemen

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had shot down a drone fired from Yemen.

"A drone launched from Yemen at Israel was successfully intercepted by air defenses off the coast of Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat a short while ago," the IDF said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Warning sirens were not activated in any towns, “according to protocol,” the military added.

News.Az