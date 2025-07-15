Yandex metrika counter

Israeli military shoots down drone fired from Yemen

Israeli military shoots down drone fired from Yemen
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had shot down a drone fired from Yemen.

"A drone launched from Yemen at Israel was successfully intercepted by air defenses off the coast of Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat a short while ago," the IDF said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Warning sirens were not activated in any towns, “according to protocol,” the military added.


