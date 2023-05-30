Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Israeli President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog left for Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

“Departing for Azerbaijan for an important Israeli presidential state visit to a Shi’ite Muslim country. I thank President Ilham Aliyev for the warm invitation,” President Herzog said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Calling Azerbaijan a key country, the Israeli president added. “I am certain that my visit will open the door to deepening cooperation. We share common new opportunities, and challenges as well.”

News.Az