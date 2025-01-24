Istanbul-Moscow flight makes unplanned landing in Astrakhan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aeroflot flight SU2131, traveling from Istanbul to Moscow, was forced to make an emergency landing in Astrakhan, southern Russia, due to a technical problem, the airline has confirmed.

"In order to ensure the safety of the flight, the pilot-in-command of the SU2131 Istanbul-Moscow flight had to make an emergency landing after one of the plane’s systems alerted to a problem," the statement says, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The landing proceeded normally. The passengers will resume their journey on a different aircraft later in the day. They will be served hot food and drinks during the delay.The flight’s departure from Astrakhan is scheduled for roughly 1:00 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday (10:00 p.m. Friday GMT).

News.Az