Italian press writes about crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijani civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian media has broadly covered the crime committed by Armenian armed forces against the Azerbaijani civilians in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan.

Italian media has broadly covered the crime committed by Armenian armed forces against the Azerbaijani civilians in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan.

The country’s Agenzia Nova news agency regularly spreads reports on the issue, which reflect the statements of the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan and the statements of the group of interparliamentary friendship with Azerbaijan in the Italian parliament, Senator Sercio Divina condemning the targeting of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian armed forces:

https://www.agenzianova.com/a/595cb837946e04.38895621/1601218/2017-07-05/nagorno-karabakh-ministero-difesa-azero-nuova-provocazione-armena-sulla-linea-del-fronte

https://www.agenzianova.com/a/595cbe83d32748.28039030/1601219/2017-07-05/nagorno-karabakh-ministero-difesa-azero-nuova-provocazione-armena-sulla-linea-del-fronte-2

https://www.agenzianova.com/a/595cb5f1d6f368.37604225/1601220/2017-07-05/nagorno-karabakh-ministero-difesa-azero-nuova-provocazione-armena-sulla-linea-del-fronte-3

https://www.agenzianova.com/a/595f9d795e0c84.37985666/1603356/2017-07-07/nagorno-karabakh-ministero-difesa-azero-colpite-postazioni-militari-armene-per-prevenire-nuovi-atti-di-sabotaggio

https://www.agenzianova.com/a/595f4d0d5fba31.59312128/1602676/2017-07-07/nagorno-karabakh-senatore-divina-armenia-conduce-attacchi-sistematici-contro-popolazione-civile

One of the influential Italian media outlets, L’Opinione newspaper published the article titled ‘Armenian grenade launcher kills Azerbaijani civilians’ by researcher journalist Domenivo Letizia about the new Armenian provocation against our country and killing of civilians as a result. The article contains the statements of Italian parliamentarians Kristina Bargero and Haleed Chauki. Senators Vito Petrocelli and Sercio Divina condemning the crimes of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani civilians and the occupation policy of Armenia.

http://www.opinione.it/esteri/2017/07/07/domenico-letizia_conflitto-nagarno-karabakh-armenia-azerbaigian/

The Notizie Geopolitiche analytical portal gives information about the tragedy in Alkhanli in the article titled ‘Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh: Mortar kills two civilians – an elderly women and a baby’.

http://www.notiziegeopolitiche.net/azerbaijan-nagorno-karabakh-colpo-di-mortaio-uccide-due-civili-unanziana-e-una-bambina/

Italy’s L’Unita and Mondo Democratico newspapers linked to the ruling Democratic Party published the articles ‘Nagorno Karababakh, dangerous rise of the ‘frozen conflict’ and ‘Nagorno Karabakh: a forgotten conflict. A million of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs are waiting to return to their homes since 1994’, respectively. Author Danial Pommier Vincelli, an expert on the South Caucasus, speaks about the reasons behind the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, Armenian crimes against civilians and the position of the world community and assess the conflict in terms of international law:

http://www.unita.tv/focus/nagorno-karabakh-il-pericoloso-risveglio-del-conflitto-congelato/

http://www.mondodem.it/op-ed/nagorno-karabakh-il-conflitto-dimenticato-dal-1994-un-milione-di-profughi-azeri-aspetta-il-ritorno-a-casa/

Moreover, the Il Roma daily published an article titled ‘Armenian aggression against Azerbaijani civilians’ by researcher journalist Domenico Letizia. The articles informs that members of different parties of the Italian parliament – Christina Bargero and Haleed Chauki (Democratic Party), senators Vito Petrocelli (5 star movement party), Maria Rizzotti (Forward Italy Party), Sercio Divina (North League Party) unanimously condemned the Armenian aggression. The article also reflects the statement of Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzada regarding the issue.

News.Az

News.Az