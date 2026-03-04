Kaiya Wynn leaves Lady Vols after senior day disappointment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reserve guard Kaiya Wynn announced she is leaving the Tennessee women’s basketball program, calling her experience on senior day over the weekend the “breaking point.”

The Lady Vols lost 87-77 to No. 5 Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale at Thompson-Boling Arena. Wynn, who did not play in the game, appeared in just nine contests this season after missing all of 2024-25 due to an Achilles tendon injury, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Wynn, a Tennessee native who spent five years with the program, said she had hoped to start on her final night but was only asked to check in with 15 seconds left. “That obviously did not happen, and…was not how I wanted to spend my final moments in my arena,” she wrote on social media, emphasizing that the decision was not made lightly.

The Lady Vols, currently 16-12 and 8-8 in SEC play, will enter the SEC tournament as the No. 6 seed, facing the Alabama-Missouri winner in Thursday’s second round. Tennessee has struggled recently, losing nine of its past 11 games, including heavy defeats at UConn and South Carolina.

Coach Kim Caldwell and the program have yet to comment on Wynn’s departure.

