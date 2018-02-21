Kasprzyk proposes to increase frequency of monitoring exercises in front line areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Such a step could be considered as a confidence-building measure, which could contribute to a reduction in tension in front line areas.

The expansion of the team of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office would allow to increase the frequency of monitoring exercises in front line areas, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk said.

According to him, such a step could be considered as a confidence-building measure, which could contribute to a reduction in tension in front line areas and increased stability.

"Any measure that reduces tension on the front lines and casualties is something that I support," Armenian media cited Kasprzyk as saying.

News.Az

