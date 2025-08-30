Kazakh, Chinese leaders hold talks in Tianjin

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chinese leader in the historic city of Tianjin.

During the meeting, Tokayev expressed gratitude to Xi for the warm welcome in Tianjin, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

The Head of State emphasized that he was pleased to accept the invitation to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Kazakhstan fully supports your country’s chairmanship of the SCO and actively contributes to advancing its broad agenda. I would also like to congratulate you on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II and the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japanese militarism. The heroic deeds of the Chinese people - who made a tremendous contribution to defeating fascism and demonstrated unparalleled courage, true patriotism, and unyielding will - undoubtedly deserve profound respect and global recognition, said President Tokayev.

The Kazakh President noted with satisfaction that, thanks to the active support of Xi Jinping, the Kazakhstan-China relationship of “eternal comprehensive strategic partnership” has reached an unprecedented level.

Last year, bilateral trade hit a record high of $44 billion.

This positive trend continues this year, with China remaining Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner. Major joint projects are progressing steadily. During this visit, I plan to take part in the Kazakhstan-China Business Council meeting and meet with the heads of several leading Chinese companies. I am also pleased that 2025 is being marked as the Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan. Favorable conditions have been created for mutual cultural and humanitarian enrichment. A vivid example is the opening of the second and third Luban Workshops in Kazakhstan. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude for the decision to establish a Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing, said the President.