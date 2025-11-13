Kazakh envoy holds talks in Brussels on Afghanistan situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Kazakh diplomat has visited Brussels for consultations with European Union and Central Asian officials on the current situation in Afghanistan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

Yerkin Tukumov, the Special Representative of Kazakhstan's President for Afghanistan and Ambassador-at-Large, also took part in roundtable discussions and held separate meetings with EU officials on Afghanistan.

The seventh meeting of the European Union and Central Asian Special Representatives and Envoys for Afghanistan reviewed developments in the country, stressing the need to maintain humanitarian assistance for the Afghan population and to strengthen regional efforts to support stability, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform..

The event brought together representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, along with the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan, Gilles Bertrand, and the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Edvardas Štiprais.

Following the meeting, participants underscored the importance of achieving lasting peace and sustainable development in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation between Central Asian states and the European Union in support of the Afghan people.

Ahead of the main meeting, Tukumov joined a roundtable titled Afghanistan and the Climate Crisis: Local Realities, Regional Pathways, Global Stakes, organised by the European External Action Service and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Brussels. Discussions focused on the impact of climate change on Afghanistan’s socio-economic landscape and opportunities for regional cooperation on sustainable development and climate adaptation.

During the visit, Tukumov also held bilateral meetings with the EU Special Representatives for Afghanistan and Central Asia, as well as representatives of the EU Delegation in Kabul, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Aga Khan Foundation in Afghanistan, the Afghanistan Analysts Network of the University of Gothenburg, and the Centre for the Study of Afghanistan and South Asia.

The dialogue platform Meetings of the EU and Central Asian Special Representatives and Envoys for Afghanistan, established in 2021, serves as a key mechanism for regular exchanges and coordination on Afghan-related issues.

News.Az