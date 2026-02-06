Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan school attack leaves two students injured - VIDEO

  • Central Asia
Photo: Screenshot

Two students were injured after a schoolboy attacked classmates with an axe at a school in western Kazakhstan.

The incident happened in the city of Kulsary in the Atyrau region. Authorities said the attacker was a 10th-grade student, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.


According to initial reports, the incident occurred after a conflict between the student and classmates. Emergency services responded and the injured students received medical assistance.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including how the student obtained the weapon and what led to the attack.

School safety and student wellbeing have become key concerns in the region following the incident, with officials expected to review security measures.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

