Kazakhstan school attack leaves two students injured - VIDEO

Two students were injured after a schoolboy attacked classmates with an axe at a school in western Kazakhstan.

The incident happened in the city of Kulsary in the Atyrau region. Authorities said the attacker was a 10th-grade student, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred after a conflict between the student and classmates. Emergency services responded and the injured students received medical assistance.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including how the student obtained the weapon and what led to the attack.

School safety and student wellbeing have become key concerns in the region following the incident, with officials expected to review security measures.

