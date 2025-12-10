Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan’s Tokayev to visit Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan’s Tokayev to visit Turkmenistan
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on December 11–12 to attend a forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The visit follows Tokayev’s recent meeting with Andrey Lavrentyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qarmet, highlighting ongoing diplomatic and business engagements, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


