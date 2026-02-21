Kiev proposes EU use Odessa-Brody oil pipeline over Druzhba

"To ensure security of the oil supplies to European countries, in particular to Hungary and Slovakia, it is proposed to consider the possibility of transporting oil using Ukraine’s existing oil and gas infrastructure. This logistics could be organized either through the Ukrainian oil transportation system or by sea with the ensuing transshipment at seaports and transportation via the Odessa-Brody oil pipeline further to the member states of the European Union," the publication quotes the letter, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

On February 13, industry sources told TASS that Ukrtransnafta, which transits oil through Ukraine, prohibited crude supplies to Slovakia and Hungary. According to sources, on February 6, the company eliminated an emergency situation at the Brody station, but oil pumping has not yet resumed. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused Vladimir Zelensky of blocking the supplies to create difficulties for the government ahead of the parliamentary elections.

On February 19, the European Commission said Hungary and Slovakia stopped diesel fuel supplies to Kiev. On February 20, Hungary blocked the allocation of 90 billion euros by the European Union to Ukraine.