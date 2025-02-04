Kremlin stays silent on Trump’s statement on progress in Ukraine peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated it has no new response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks on the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

"We don't have anything new to add to what we have already said on this issue," the spokesman said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Speaking to reporters at the White House the day before, Trump said that "we made a lot of progress on Russia, Ukraine." The US president did not specify what he meant, saying "we’ll see what happens."

