Kyrgyzstan may exit EU Air Safety List

Kyrgyzstan’s civil aviation sector could be removed from the European Union’s Air Safety List after nearly two decades of restrictions, President Sadyr Zhaparov announced Thursday.

“Today, our country is making a major historic leap: a modern, safe, and high-tech aviation industry is being developed, which will become one of the symbols of the renewed state,” Zhaparov said, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan is advancing its aviation sector independently, investing billions of soms, acquiring new aircraft for domestic, regional, and international routes, and constructing new airports.

“Kyrgyzstan has reached a critical point in its exit from the European Union’s ‘blacklist,’ where it has been for nearly two decades. Now we can look forward with confidence to the future: with God’s help, the skies of Europe will open to Kyrgyzstan,” he added.

Zhaparov said the potential removal from the list would boost tourism, attract investment, and improve the country’s international image, allowing Kyrgyzstan to join a unified aviation space and access millions of tourists and new markets.

Kyrgyz airlines have been on the EU Air Safety List since 2006 for failing to meet international safety standards, which has prohibited them from operating to, within, or from EU airspace, including overflights.

News.Az