LeBron James makes NBA history before All-Star game

James, a four-time NBA champion and the league’s all-time leading scorer, delivered a dominant all-around performance in his unprecedented 23rd season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He finished with a game-high 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, securing his final rebound with just over two minutes left to seal the milestone.

In doing so, James surpassed Karl Malone, who was 40 years and 127 days old when he posted a triple-double for the Lakers in a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on November 28, 2003.

The record-setting outing comes just days before James is set to make his 22nd NBA All-Star Game appearance, further adding to his remarkable career achievements.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick emphasized that beyond the records, it is James’s dedication and professionalism that stand out most.

“I don’t take for granted how good he is,” Redick said. “I recognize that on a daily basis.

“The more remarkable thing is how much he cares in his 23rd year with all his accomplishments. He’s going to get another ‘oldest player to do X, Y, or Z.’ He’s going to get another one of that. He is going to further cement his scoring record, he’s going to do all those things.

“It’s really just the day-to-day professionalism and care factor that he exhibits that is the most remarkable thing.”

With the Lakers once again without NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic, James set the tone early, scoring 14 points in the first quarter as Los Angeles snapped a two-game losing streak.

“The win, that’s the most important thing,” James said. He received a standing ovation when he was substituted out for his son, Bronny James, moments after grabbing his 10th rebound to complete the triple-double.