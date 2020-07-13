L'Express: Armenia opened fire on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The provocation of Armenian Armed Forces on the border with Azerbaijan caused commotion in world media.

According to New.Az, this time French edition L'Express wrote the truth about the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"The Armenian army attacked Azerbaijani positions on the border this Sunday, two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed and five wounded," the agency reported citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The publication also noted that the Armenian armed forces went on the offensive supported by artillery fire, but after the counterattack, they retreated with losses.

