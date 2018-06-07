Leyla Aliyeva launches campaign to sterilize stray dogs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Center for Animal Care of the IDEA Public Association will conduct another action on mass sterilization, vaccination and chipping of stray dogs in Baku, in particular, Balakhany from 8 to 14 June, at the initiative of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, .

Sources from IDEA told Oxu.Az that veterinarians from Germany, who arrived in Azerbaijan on a voluntary basis, will take part in the campaign.

The action will be held in the veterinary clinic of the IDEA Center for Animal Care.

The rapid growth of the population of stray animals in Baku and in the surrounding areas leads to many problems, including a threat to the health of people and animals.

It is worth noting that one dog and its offspring can produce up to 67,000 puppies in just seven years.

The CVNR (catch-vaccinate-neuter-return) method used in many countries is the most effective and humane way to regulate the number of stray animals.

Therefore, the IDEA Center for Animal Care has been actively engaged in the sterilization and vaccination of animals since the start of its activity, thereby preventing the uncontrolled growth in numbers and reducing the incidence of rabies in these animals.

Balakhany settlement of Baku is a place where a large number of stray dogs live.

During the planned action, dogs that live in these areas will be sterilized.

News.Az

