Leyla Aliyeva visits Central Park built along Fuzuli street

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Central Park which was constructed along the Fuzuli street, Baku.

Leyla Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the newly-built park.

Together with the volunteers of IDEA Public Union, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva joined the tree-planting action in the park which occupies an area of 20 hectares.

News.Az

News.Az