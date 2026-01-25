Lithuania could become a hub for arms exports to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed support for the Ukrainian energy system with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nausėda, News.Az reports, citing ukraine president Telegram channel.

"Russia attacks our energy sector daily. I informed Gitanas about this, as well as about Ukraine's needs for energy resilience and strengthening its air defenses. Lithuania has already decided to assist Ukrainian cities and communities by donating nearly a hundred generators," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the parties discussed military cooperation, joint defense projects, support for the PURL initiative, and cooperation within the SAFE program. He emphasized that Lithuania proposed opening an arms export platform in Vilnius for Ukraine, which could become a tool for strengthening the defense capabilities of Kyiv and its partners.

"Our diplomacy is also among the most important issues in the negotiations. I shared the latest details of diplomatic work for peace – about the meetings in Abu Dhabi between the Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations. Ukraine, as always, is doing everything possible to end the war," the publication states.

Zelenskyy is visiting Lithuania, where he will take part in events marking the 163rd anniversary of the January Uprising and meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

