Loud explosions heard in Tehran, smoke rises

Several powerful explosions were reported in central Tehran on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves through the downtown area.

Witnesses said thick plumes of smoke rose into the sky in the aftermath of the blasts, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Israel’s defense minister stated that a “preemptive strike” targeting Iran had been carried out.

Initial reports indicate that the strikes occurred near Jomhouri Street in the Iranian capital.

