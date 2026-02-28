Yandex metrika counter

Loud explosions heard in Tehran, smoke rises

  • Region
  • Share
Loud explosions heard in Tehran, smoke rises
Screen grab

Several powerful explosions were reported in central Tehran on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves through the downtown area.

Witnesses said thick plumes of smoke rose into the sky in the aftermath of the blasts, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Israel’s defense minister stated that a “preemptive strike” targeting Iran had been carried out.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Initial reports indicate that the strikes occurred near Jomhouri Street in the Iranian capital.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      