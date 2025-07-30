MAGA base turns against Israel over Gaza crisis, but Trump stands firm

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prominent MAGA influencers and some right-wing Republicans have stepped up their criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. Yet, President Donald Trump and many GOP leaders maintain cautious support for Israel.

Since the conflict erupted in October 2023, over 60,000 Palestinians have died, with aid groups warning of famine and starvation in Gaza. This has fueled growing frustration among conservative figures and MAGA loyalists, who argue the war damages America’s moral standing and poses political risks for Trump, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene became the first House Republican to call Israel’s Gaza offensive a “genocide,” while influencers like Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon have condemned Israeli actions, cautioning that continued support could alienate the president’s base.

Despite this, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he does not want to pressure Israel for a longer-term solution now, fearing it might “reward Hamas.” He reaffirmed U.S. aid efforts to provide food and relief to Palestinians, stressing that Israel has the right to defend itself following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks.

On Capitol Hill, many Republicans echo this stance. Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized helping with aid delivery despite interference from “bad actors,” while Sen. Eric Schmitt said Israel has every right to defend itself “as long as it takes.”

The GOP’s internal divide highlights a balancing act: respecting a historically strong U.S.-Israel alliance versus responding to the humanitarian crisis and a vocal MAGA base calling for more critical scrutiny.

Internationally, pressure mounts as the UK and France threaten recognition of a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire and changes course in Gaza.

Israel maintains that Hamas is responsible for aid distribution issues and rejects accusations of war crimes or genocide. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that food aid to Gaza is sufficient.

The White House has not formally commented on its evolving strategy but stresses ending the war, securing a ceasefire, recovering hostages, and stabilizing the region as priorities.

Senior administration officials and hawkish senators alike frame Trump’s approach as focused on preventing further suffering, particularly among children, while standing by Israel as a key ally.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce called genocide accusations against Israel “outrageous,” and U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee downplayed claims that the crisis is as severe as some European critics say.

The political and humanitarian complexities surrounding the Gaza war continue to challenge the Republican Party as it navigates internal divisions and shifting public opinion.

News.Az