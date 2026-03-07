Malta-flagged tanker hit near Strait of Hormuz - reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that a drone had hit an oil tanker in the Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz, after the vessel disregarded warnings from the IRGC Navy.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Office said the tanker, named Prima, was targeted after disregarding repeated warnings about the prohibition of passage and unsafe conditions in the strait, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the IRGC statement issued March 7, the vessel was struck earlier in the day after failing to comply with warnings from the IRGC Navy regarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian authorities said the tanker continued its passage despite alerts about restrictions and safety concerns in the waterway.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported that the incident occurred Saturday morning, saying the tanker was targeted with a drone after ignoring repeated warnings from the IRGC Navy.

The report identified the vessel as Prima, an oil and chemical tanker sailing under the flag of Malta.

According to the Marine Traffic website, Prima is registered as an oil and chemical tanker.