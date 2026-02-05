Masdar chooses Sinovoltaics for Azerbaijan solar plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Masdar Renewables Sourcing FZE, part of Masdar, a global clean energy leader, has engaged Sinovoltaics, a global technical advisory firm specializing in solar PV quality assurance, to support module inspection and factory audit services for two of its utility-scale solar projects in Azerbaijan, totaling more than 1GW in capacity.

As part of Masdar Renewables Sourcing FZE’s quality strategy for the large-scale developments, Sinovoltaics will conduct full inspection of more than 1.6 million photovoltaic modules manufactured at JA Solar’s production facilities, including 100% electroluminescence (EL) testing, to help ensure optimal project performance, News.Az reports, citing Sinovoltaics.

The inspections are being carried out using Sinovoltaics’ proprietary EL Mass Analysis (SELMA) solution, which enables comprehensive defect detection across the entire module supply, going beyond conventional sampling-based inspection approaches. In addition, Sinovoltaics has performed factory audits and traceability assessments.

Module production for the projects was completed in January, and the shipment is expected to arrive on site by the end of this month. Masdar Renewables Sourcing FZE’s decision to implement full inspection reflects a proactive approach to safeguarding asset reliability and long-term energy yield.

“On projects of this scale, even a small defect rate can translate into major financial and scheduling risks,” said Arthur Claire, Director of Technology at Sinovoltaics. “Comprehensive factory inspection and audit services represent a relatively small investment compared to the potential impact of undetected module defects.”

About Sinovoltaics

Since 2009, Sinovoltaics, a Dutch-German Battery Energy Storage (BESS) and solar photovoltaic (PV) technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has been a pioneer in the BESS and solar photovoltaic industries. With innovative software solutions such as SELMA® (Sinovoltaics EL Mass Analysis) software, and BESSential® (100% Battery Pack Analysis), Sinovoltaics’ mission is to eliminate all photovoltaic and BESS product defects, enabling investors and the world to succeed with minimal investment risks.

Sinovoltaics’ services include quality assurance inspections, factory audits, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, and traceability audits for utility-scale solar and BESS developers and investors. The company maintains a global presence with offices in Switzerland, the United States, Hong Kong, mainland China and Vietnam, as well as factory inspection and audit teams strategically located in Vietnam, Türkiye, Thailand, China, Malaysia, Cambodia, South Korea, India, U.S., and other key manufacturing bases.

