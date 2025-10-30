Mass Russian drone and missile strikes cause emergency power outages across Ukraine

A woman holds a child outside a residential building strick overnight on Oct. 30 during a mass Russian missile and drone strike on Ukraine (State Emergency Service)

Emergency power outages were imposed across most of Ukraine following another overnight wave of Russian missile and drone attacks targeting energy infrastructure. Authorities urged citizens to use electricity sparingly as the attacks disrupted the national grid.

Ukraine’s Air Force tracked Shahed-type drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic Kinzhal missiles during the assault. Explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv Oblasts, with 12 civilians injured so far, including children, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv of Ivano-Frankivsk confirmed air defenses were active and warned of possible electricity interruptions amid the attacks. Local authorities in Boryspil, Kyiv Oblast, reported fires and damaged residential buildings.

Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure continue as the war enters its third year, displacing civilians and causing repeated damage to energy and residential facilities.

News.Az