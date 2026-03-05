Massive drone attack hits Saratov, 60 explosions reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Saratov region came under a large-scale overnight attack on March 5, with more than 60 explosions reported across the cities of Saratov and Engels, according to Russian media and local residents.

The attack began around 11:00 p.m. and continued for several hours, with witnesses saying the sky was repeatedly lit up by explosions and air-defense activity. Despite attempts to intercept the drones, several strikes reportedly reached their targets, News.az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Local residents counted at least 60 detonations during the attack. Fires broke out in parts of Saratov, and firefighters struggled for hours to contain a large blaze in one district. The explosions also damaged electricity transmission lines, leaving parts of Saratov and Engels without power.

Saratov region governor Roman Busargin described the incident as the largest attack on the region this year, saying civilian infrastructure had been damaged and three people were injured.

Authorities said Russian air defenses shot down 48 drones, though Ukrainian monitoring groups reported that some drones successfully hit key sites.

Among the reported targets was the Saratov Oil Refinery, where a major fire was seen burning after the strikes. The nearby city of Engels hosts the Engels-2 air base, home to Russia’s strategic Tu-95MS bombers, making the area a critical hub for Russian long-range aviation.

Emergency services remain at the scene clearing debris and dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Explosions were also reported in Saratov and Engels on February 22 during a previous drone strike that sparked fires captured on video by residents.

News.Az