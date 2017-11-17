Mexican MPs’ illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh in spotlight of Mexican media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several influential newspapers wrote about the visit of Mexican MPs to Azerbaijan's occupied lands and the way it affect bilateral relations.

Influential ‘Milenio’ newspaper published the article titled 'Leftist (opposition) MPs caused diplomatic tension with Azerbaijan'

According to the publication, Morena and the PRD party deputies have created tensions in diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico following their illegal visit the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces. The Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Azerbaijan, Mammad Talibov appealed to the House of Representatives on October 25 with an official letter asking to reiterate nonrecognition of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh and take measures to prevent such provocations that could have a negative impact on bilateral relations. According to the article, on October 24 Morena MPs Margarita Kuata, Carlos Hernandez Miron and a member of the PRD party, Maria Christina Bravo visited the region of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia. This visit was initiated by Armenian Co-chair of the Armenian-Mexican Friendship Group in the Armenian parliament Karen Avakyan, the article says. It further goes that the statements of the Group co-chair from the Mexican side Morenali Margarita Quatane supporting Armenia and the visits to the territory of this country without the permission of Azerbaijan caused the inclusion of these MPs to the list of undesirable persons.

In line with the article, a letter from Azerbaijan reads: "This provocative and unacceptable action by the Mexican MPs contradicts to the spirit of friendship and cooperation between Mexico and Azerbaijan and its purpose is to undermine those relations."

Chairman of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, MP Victor Giorkhana confirmed the serious concern of the Azerbaijani side on the matter and said that the Chamber of Deputies demands that the visit be condemned. At the same time, he said that the issue would be resolved and that the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies said that the visit was unofficial. He said the MPs should "be aware of the inconsistency of the issue and think about the possible consequences of the visit to Armenia when it comes to crossing to the occupied territory of the other country."

Another influential newspaper in Mexico El Universal also wrote an article on this issue. The article titled 'Mexican MPs have caused Azeraijan’s protest' says that the MPs paid an illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh region held under Armenian occupation since 1992 without the permission of the Azerbaijani government.

"That is why Mammad Talibov, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico, has asked for a meeting with the Head of the European Department of Foreign Affairs Secretariat. At the meeting, he expressed his concern about the visit 'ignoring the warnings about the visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories by the Azerbaijani legislation and by Mexican Foreign Ministry Secretariat'," the article reads. It further notes that the deputies visited Armenia on October 21-28 at the initiative of the Armenian-Mexican Friendship Group co-chair Karen Avakyan.

The representative of Azerbaijan asked Mexican lawmakers to be aware of the conflict and called for a further investigation of this illegal visit to prevent future cases.

In this connection a letter was sent to Carlos Ramirez Marin, Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Foreign Secretiariat to inform him about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "The situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan was studied by the United Nations. In this regard, the UN SC adopted four resolutions back in 1993. These resolutions, first of all, recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, inviolability of the internationally recognized borders and demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the Azerbaijani territories," the newspaper reads.

The influential "Excelsior" newspaper also wrote an article titled 'Deputies undermine Mexican-Azerbaijani relations with their illegal visit'.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico believes that MPs Margarita Kuata, Carlos Hernandez Miron and Maria Christina Bravo abused their power when they traveled to territories occupied by Armenia.

"The deputies were to visit Armenia within the framework of the Armenia-Mexico Friendship Group's trip on October 21-28, but they also traveled to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which was occupied by Armenia, and this caused the reaction of Azerbaijani side," the article says.

In addition, this issue is also in the spotlight of other media outlets, including radio and another article is available here . The latter even features a copy of the embassy’s official letter regarding this issue to the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies.

News.Az

News.Az