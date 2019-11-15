MFA comments on Azerbaijan’s non-participation in voting on UN resolution over Crimea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has commented on the country’s non-participation in the voting on the UN resolution on human rights in Ukraine’s Crimea Autonomous

Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend Nov. 15 that Azerbaijan didn’t participate in the voting because some provisions of the resolution “Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine” put to a vote within UN General Assembly Third Committee Nov. 14 this year didn’t coincide with Azerbaijan’s position on domestic and foreign policy.

“Along with this, during the speech, Azerbaijan’s representative stated that our country fully supports Ukraine’s sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders, its political independence, unity and territorial integrity, adding that conflicts within Ukraine should be resolved within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, based on the principle of territorial integrity, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the relevant UN resolutions,” Abdullayeva noted.

News.Az

