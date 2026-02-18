Mine explosion injures ANAMA staff member in Khojaly

+ ↺ − 16 px

An employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) was injured in a mine explosion in the liberated Khojaly district, authorities said.

The incident occurred on February 18 in the Muxtar village area while the employee was carrying out official duties, News.Az reports, citing ANAMA.

According to ANAMA, the worker, born in 2000, was injured by an anti-personnel mine explosion and sustained injuries to his left hand and face.

The injured employee was evacuated to the district central hospital. Officials said his condition is stable and not life-threatening.

News.Az