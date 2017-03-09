Minibus involved in fatal road accident in Baku operated illegally - ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies has released statement on accident occurred on the Baku-Sumgayit highway today.

According to the statement, the passenger minibus Ford Tranzit operated illegally: “State Automobile Agency said that the minibus has not obtained permission to operate on passenger transportation on Baku-Sumgayit route”.

All buses operating on passenger transportation should depart from Baku International Bus Terminal. The minibus has departed from Memar Ajami subway station, APA reports.

A “Ford” passenger minibus driven by Sumgayit resident Namig Huseynov crashed into a parked truck of Sumgayit resident Elvin Shamistanli on the Baku-Sumgayit highway on March 9 morning, Azerbaijan.

As a result, five of the passengers on the minibus lost their lives and 18 others were taken to Sumgayit City Urgent Medical Aid Hospital with injuries of varying severity. Three more injured were admitted to Baku City Clinic Medical Center.

The Main Criminal Investigation Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has initiated a criminal case under Article 263 (violation of traffic rules and vehicle operation) of the country’s Criminal Code over the accident and Namiq Huseynov has been detained as a suspect.

The necessary investigative measures are being carried out.

All killed passengers are students.

