Minister: Karabakh conflict must be settled within Azerbaijan's sovereignty

Ferravanti-Wells has expressed Australia's support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister of International Development and Pacific Cooperation of Australia Conchetta Ferravanti-Wells.

Oxu.Az reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry that Ferravanti-Wells expressed satisfaction with being the first Australian minister to visit Azerbaijan. She stressed that in October this year the Australian delegation of businessmen is expected to visit Azerbaijan.

Mammadyarov informed his counterpart about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed that the conflict should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, within the framework of internationally recognized borders and the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Ferravanti-Wells said that her country supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

