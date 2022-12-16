MoD: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 16, starting from 17:20 to 18:15, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Goturbulag settlement of the Chambarak region and Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Goyalli settlement of the Gadabay region and Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports.

Moreover, on December 16, starting from 16:05 to 18:00, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az