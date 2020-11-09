MoD: Azerbaijani army does not fire on human settlements, civilian infrastructure
The information spread by the Armenian side about the renewal of shelling of Khankendi by the Azerbaijan Army is completely untrue, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
The ministry declared once again that the Azerbaijan Army does not shell human settlements and civilian infrastructure.