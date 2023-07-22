MoD: "Khazri Wave" tactical exercises over (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Khazri Wave" tactical exercise, which was conducted in interoperability between the Naval Forces, Land Forces, Air Force, and the Coast Guard of the State Border Service has ended, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.az.

It is noted that at the final stage of the exercises, combat shots were carried out to destroy a conventional enemy ship, as well as air and coastal targets in the case of a threat in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. In the training, various activities on rescue and maintenance of favorable operating conditions were carried out with utmost professionalism.

In total, 1,500 personnel, Naval combat, security, SBS Coast Guard patrol ships, Air Force helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and armored fighting vehicles of the Land Forces involved in all the tasks set for the "Khazri Wave" tactical exercise were successfully completed.

News.Az