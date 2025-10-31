Mohammad Azharuddin joins Telangana Cabinet amid BJP criticism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana cabinet on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath at Raj Bhavan, giving the Congress government its first Muslim representation in the cabinet.

The move drew criticism from the BJP, which called it an electoral tactic ahead of the November 11 bypoll in Jubilee Hills—a constituency with around 30% Muslim voters. BJP leaders claimed the induction violated the Model Code of Conduct, arguing it could influence voters in favor of Congress, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Telangana Congress defended the decision, calling it a long-overdue step for social justice. “The Congress party had promised cabinet representation for minorities. We are simply correcting an imbalance,” Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Goud said.

Azharuddin is yet to become a member of the legislative assembly or council, a requirement for ministers. He has been nominated to the legislative council under the Governor’s quota, and must be inducted within six months to continue as a minister.

Goud also mocked the BJP, noting that they too had previously inducted a candidate as a minister during elections, who later lost to Congress.

News.Az