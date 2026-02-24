Moscow explosion near railway station kills police officer - VIDEO

The explosion occurred around midnight local time at the station square, a busy area surrounding one of Moscow’s 10 major railway terminals and a key hub for suburban routes north of the capital. Authorities said Senior Police Lieutenant Denis Bratushchenko was killed in the blast, while two fellow officers sustained injuries, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Preliminary reports stated that an unidentified man threw an “unknown explosive device” at a parked police vehicle before filming the incident and fleeing the scene. However, investigators later claimed that a review of CCTV footage and on-site inspections indicated the suspected perpetrator died at the scene. Those claims could not be independently verified.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns, occurring on the same day that multiple law enforcement facilities in Ukraine were targeted in a series of explosions, raising questions about broader regional security developments.

Russian authorities say the investigation is ongoing and have not released further details.