National Paralympic Committee embarks on cooperation with AmCham Azerbaijan

President of the Azerbaijani National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ilgar Rahimov has met with Deputy Director of American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AMCHAM) Zaur Karimov to discuss the ways of building bilateral cooperation.

Rahimov highlighted the activities of the Azerbaijani Paralympic Committee, including its efforts to develop the Paralympic movement in the country.

Deputy Director of AmCham Karimov highlighted the activities of the Chamber of Commerce. He said they closely follow the activities of NPC, adding that they welcome the achievements of Paralympic athletes. Karimov expressed AmCham’s interest in collaborating closely with the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

The sides agreed to work together in developing joint projects and presentations, as well as holding events on corporate social responsibility and building relationships with reputable companies in order to encourage the development of the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan.

