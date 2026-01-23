NATO finalizes new partnership program with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO is completing work on a new Individually Tailored Partnership Program (ITPP) with Azerbaijan, aimed at expanding political dialogue and strengthening cooperation in security and defense, the alliance announced.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska said the multi-year program will give Azerbaijan access to partnership initiatives including defense education modernization, demining cooperation, security capacity-building, countering information threats, and cyber defense development, News.Az reports, citing Report.

She praised Azerbaijan’s three-decade-long partnership with NATO, highlighting cooperation in military interoperability and defense training. Šekerinska also welcomed Azerbaijan’s role in enhancing Europe’s energy security, noting that Azerbaijani gas exports have contributed to reducing energy dependence among several NATO member states, including support for Ukraine’s energy resilience.

Šekerinska visited Azerbaijan on January 21–22, holding meetings with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Milli Mejlis Chair Sahiba Gafarova, and Presidential Special Representative Elchin Amirbekov.

The upcoming partnership framework is expected to guide NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation across security, defense reform, and strategic resilience in the coming years.

News.Az