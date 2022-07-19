NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, says Javier Colomina

"NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," said Javier Colomina, the special representative of the NATO Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, News.az reports.

"Today I had a good meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at NATO headquarters. General Secretary Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of our partnership with Azerbaijan and discussed future areas of cooperation," he said.

The special representative noted that the Alliance supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"NATO also supports Baku's efforts to increase energy supply to Europe," he stressed.

