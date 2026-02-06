Netherlands returns looted 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands has returned a 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt after an investigation confirmed the artefact had been looted and illegally removed from the country.

The stone sculpture, believed to originate from Luxor in southern Egypt, was handed back after Dutch authorities determined it was likely taken during the unrest linked to the 2011 Arab Spring before later appearing on the international art market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The sculpture resurfaced in 2022 at an art fair in Maastricht, where it was confiscated. Dutch police and cultural heritage officials later confirmed the object had been unlawfully removed from Egypt.

The artefact, a stone head that was originally part of a larger block statue, is believed to depict a senior official from the reign of Pharaoh Thutmose III, who ruled between 1479 and 1425 BC.

The artwork had been acquired by an art dealer, who later surrendered it voluntarily after concerns were raised about its origin.

Dutch officials said the return reflects a policy of restoring cultural items to their rightful countries. The handover was made to Egypt’s ambassador during an official ceremony.

Egyptian officials said the return of historic artefacts is important not only for cultural preservation but also for tourism and the national economy.

Egypt continues to track artefacts appearing in auctions and exhibitions worldwide as part of broader efforts to recover historical items taken from the country over decades.

Authorities have not yet announced where the sculpture will be displayed once it returns to Egypt.

