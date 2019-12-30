New military unit commissioned in frontline zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry, visiting the frontline zone, have attended the opening of another new militar

The leadership of the ministry familiarized themselves with the new military unit, inspected the soldiers’ mess hall, soldiers’ barracks, weapon store, and ideological room, as well as food and fruit-vegetable warehouses.

It was reported that the administrative, office and working premises of the newly-built military unit are fully equipped with a central heating system, electricity, water, gas and lines communications, refrigerators and necessary furniture. Landscaping work was carried out on the territory, various tree species were planted.

News.Az

News.Az